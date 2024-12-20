News at a Glance

Siliguri: 2 held with brown sugar and cough syrup

SILIGURI: The cops of Pradhan Nagar Police Station arrested two youths with 150 grams of brown sugar and 50 bottles of banned cough syrup from Gobinda Nagar area in Siliguri on Thursday night. The accused have been identified as Sameer Biswas and Bapi Roy, both residents of the Gobinda Nagar area. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were operating a drug trade in Gobinda Nagar area for an extended period. Both of them were produced in Siliguri Court on Friday.

Wild elephant damages properties in Bangkandi village

ALIPURDUAR: Three families in Bangkandi village, Falakata block, suffered property damage after wild elephants entered the area late Thursday night. Four elephants from the Dalgaon forest, part of the Jalpaiguri Forest Division, destroyed banana and betel nut orchards belonging to Devopam Roy. They also damaged the kitchen of Dheeraj Roy’s house and consumed paddy from Upen Roy’s storeroom before fleeing upon hearing cries from locals. Residents have called for regular patrolling to prevent such incidents and demanded compensation for the damages. The Forest department confirmed that compensation will be provided based on the affected families’ applications.