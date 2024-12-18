News at a Glance

Elderly man killed in elephant attack in Salugara Forest

Siliguri: An elderly man died after being attacked by an elephant. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Salugara forest, near 5 Mile Bengal Safari, when the man went inside the forest to collect firewood. The deceased has been identified as Fegu Hemram (65 years), a resident of Vedgara in Bhakti Nagar Police Station area.

Siliguri: Two arrested with 129 kg cannabis worth Rs 1 lakh

Siliguri: The cops of Kharibari Police Station arrested two persons with 129 kg of cannabis from Mahabirsthan area in Siliguri on Tuesday night. The arrested individuals have been identified as Bishnu Barman and Anupam Barman, both residents of Cooch Behar. The cannabis was recovered from a secret chamber of a pick up van which was also seized. The estimated market value of the seized cannabis is Rs 10 lakh.

Miscreants loot gold ornaments from GP member, husband on road

Raiganj: Unknown miscreants on National Highway (NH) 34 at Panishala in Raiganj looted gold ornaments from Aslima Khatun, a member of Barua Gram Panchayat (GP) in Raiganj and her husband Asaru Mahammad on Tuesday evening while they were waiting in their car on the road. A complaint was lodged at Raiganj Police Station.