News at a Glance

Dinhata: Two people arrested with firearms

COOCH BEHAR: Police arrested two individuals with a firearm and ammunition near Dinhata College More bypass on Tuesday night. During a routine check, a vehicle was intercepted, leading to the recovery of a one-shutter firearm and a bullet. The arrested,

identified as Nayan Das of Dinhata Bashtala and Hamidul Haque of Dinhata Ward 16, were taken into custody and their vehicle was seized. On Wednesday, the accused were presented in Dinhata sub divisional court and remanded to police custody for six days.

Biscuit factory gutted

Raiganj: A fire broke out at a three-storied biscuit factory at Soharai in Raiganj, North Dinajpur on Tuesday night. Fire engines from Raiganj, Kaliyaganj and Dalkhola reached the spot and controlled the blaze from spreading. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said a fire service official.

Fire breaks out at passenger shed in Balurghat, none injured

Balurghat: A massive fire broke out at a passenger shed in Thana More, Balurghat, early Wednesday morning, causing panic in the area. The shelter was completely gutted. Firefighters and police controlled the blaze after hours of effort. The cause remains under investigation. There have been no reports of injury.