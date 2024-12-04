News at a Glance

Pickup van collides with goods truck, three killed

Jalpaiguri: Three people lost their lives in a road accident near Indira More in Maynaguri early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 3:30 am when a pickup van carrying cauliflowers collided with a goods truck travelling from Jalpaiguri

to Dhupguri. The injured were extracted and transported to Maynaguri Rural Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. The deceased were identified as Amin Tudu (28) and Augustine Basra (21) from Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur, and Pavitra Pahan (22) from the Bidhannagar area. Subal

Ghosh, Inspector-in-Charge of Maynaguri Police Station, said: “The two vehicles were travelling in the same direction when the pickup van hit the truck from behind. Both vehicles have been seized and an investigation is underway.”

Leopard carcass found in tea garden drain

Alipurduar: The carcass of a full-grown leopard was found in an irrigation drain at Section 7 of the Mech Para Tea Garden in Kachini on Tuesday.

The body showed no visible injury marks, leaving the cause unclear. The carcass has been sent to Rajabhatkhawa in the Buxa Tiger Reserve for autopsy. Harikrishnan PJ, Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (West), said: “The cause of death cannot be confirmed until the autopsy report is available.”