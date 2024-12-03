News at a Glance

Migrant worker from Malda killed in Rajasthan

Malda: Karim Shaikh, a 29-year-old migrant worker from North Kadamtala village in Malda, tragically lost his life while working in Rajasthan. He had moved there three months ago for work through a local contractor. Last Wednesday, an altercation with his co-workers allegedly led to them attacking him with a sharp weapon. The family was informed that he was hospitalised, but two relatives who went to Rajasthan found he died on Monday. Despite their efforts, the contractor has not assisted them in retrieving the body.

Leopard captured in Tea Garden

ALIPURDUAR: A leopard roaming in Kadambini Tea Garden was successfully captured on Monday. The Forest department had set up a cage in Section-13 of the plantation after multiple leopard sightings in the area. Forest staff from Jaldapara West Range transported it to the South Khairbari Rescue Centre. Parveen Kaswan, DFO of Jaldapara, said: “Considering the leopard’s inability to hunt and the high possibility of its return to the same area, we are monitoring it at the South Khairbari Rescue Centre to avoid risks to both the animal and local residents.”