News at a Glance

Retired DSP run over by train

Raiganj: Retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Sambhu Paul (63) was run over and killed by Radhikapur-Howrah down express train at Subashganj in North Dinajpur district on Sunday. Police recovered Rs 20,000 cash and a mobile phone. He was a resident of Debinagar in Raiganj. His body was sent to Raiganj Government Medical College for post mortem.

Two held in fake cheque scam case

BALURGHAT: Two individuals, Mohammad Ishak Khan and Wasim Akram, were arrested in connection with the embezzlement of Rs 14.4 lakh from Balurghat Municipality’s bank account using forged cheques. Police revealed the cheques used were counterfeits, while the originals were intact at the municipality. The accused were linked to a national-level cheque fraud case.

four held with illegal timber

Siliguri: Forest officials from Bagdogra Range arrested four individuals on Saturday with illegal teakwood worth Rs 3 lakh from Shiv Mandir area. Forest sources said that the timber was brought from deep forest to sell at furniture shops in Shiv Mandir area.

Wild tuskers spotted in Siliguri

Siliguri: Two wild elephants were spotted in two different areas of Siliguri. One was spotted at Fayranijyot in Gosaipur area on Sunday and another was captured on CCTV cameras in Kamrangaguri area of Fulbari late on Saturday night. Both elephants didn’t cause any damage.