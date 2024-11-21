News at a Glance

Siliguri: 11 arrested with firearms

Siliguri: A total of 11 people were arrested with firearms in three different raids in Siliguri and surrounding areas. Based on a tip-off, on Tuesday night, the police of Bhaktinagar Police Station arrested six people with a one shutter pistol and one round of ammunition. All the accused are residents of Siliguri. Meanwhile, the New Jalpaiguri police arrested four people with one country-made pistol and one round of ammunition from the Fulbari barrage area on the same night. They are also the residents of Siliguri. On the other hand, the Naxalbari police arrested a man with one country-made pistol and one round of ammunition from Bagdogra area on the same night.

SSB jawan from Jalpaiguri dies on duty in Uttar Pradesh

JALPAIGURI: The body of Vijay Kumar Ram (42), an SSB jawan posted in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, arrived at his home in Hakimpara, Jalpaiguri, on Wednesday. Vijay had been suffering from health issues for some time. His sister, Rita Ram, shared: “He came home for a few days before Puja but was still unwell. Last Monday, we learned he was hospitalised due to stomach pain and on Tuesday, we received the news of his death.” SSB officials visited the family home to pay their respects as the body was handed over.