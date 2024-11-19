News at a Glance

Cooch Behar: One dead, another critical after consuming hooch

Cooch Behar: One person died and another is undergoing treatment after consuming hooch. The incident occurred on Tuesday at Netaji Brick Kiln of Barkodali Gram Panchayat of Tufanganj subdivision. According to local police sources, the name of the deceased person is Chakradhar Manta (55). Chiranjit Barman is admitted in Tufanganj Hospital in a critical condition. According to information, some workers of the brick kiln were drinking country liquor together resulting in the death and illness. Police have launched an investigation.

Siliguri: Woman found dead in Shantipara; husband arrested

Siliguri: The body of a woman was found in the Shantipara area of Siliguri on Monday. The family of the deceased raised allegations of murder, based on which the police arrested the husband of the deceased. The deceased has been identified as Dolly Das and the husband as Santosh Roy. The couple, married for eight years, reportedly had a history of disputes. On the day of the incident, Dolly returned to her husband’s house to fetch her child after a fight and later died under unclear circumstances. Her body was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. The police are investigating whether it was a case of suicide or murder.

Siliguri: Two held with firearms

Siliguri: Matigara police arrested two individuals with one country-made pistol and one round of ammunition late Monday night from Chamta Bridge. The accused have been identified as Sonam Tashi Tamang from Sikkim and Harsh Kumar Tamang from Bihar. Police sources said they brought the firearm to sell it to someone. The accused were produced in Siliguri Court on Tuesday.

Police raid gambling den in Champasari, 8 people arrested

Siliguri: Siliguri police exposed a gambling den operating inside a house in the Champasari area under Pradhan Nagar Police Station, arresting 8 individuals. The police seized around Rs 38,000 in cash, liquor bottles, a deck of cards and eight mobile phones during the raid. Most of the arrested individuals hail from Bihar. The accused were produced before the Siliguri court on Tuesday.