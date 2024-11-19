News at a Glance

Fire engulfs jute warehouse

JALPAIGURI: A fire broke out in a jute warehouse near the State Bank of India on the Maynaguri-Jalpaiguri Road around 4 pm on Monday. Locals reported hearing a loud explosion from a nearby transformer before the fire erupted. The intense heat and smoke caused panic in the area, which is lined with shops and residences. Firefighters from Maynaguri responded promptly with an engine. Another fire engine was brought in from Jalpaiguri. Preliminary findings suggest the fire was caused by a short circuit. Efforts to control the fire were ongoing at the time of filing the report.

Housewife ‘murdered over dowry’

Malda: A housewife was allegedly murdered and hung from the ceiling fan over dowry by the in-laws in Baromattar area in Sujapur under Kaliachak Police Station on Monday. The deceased Mamtaj Khatun, 22 years, married Sayem Ali four years ago and had a child of one-and-a-half years. It is alleged that frequent brawls took place in the house over dowry. The police have sent the body for post-mortem and started an investigation.

Police conduct raids, recover drugs worth around Rs 22 lakh

Raiganj : After conducting raids at two medicine shops and a house at Panjipara Market in Goalpokher Police Station area of North Dinajpur district on Sunday night, police recovered around 22 lakh worth of illegal drugs, including banned cough syrup and arrested one Noor Islam.