News at a Glance

Many injured in accident on NH-27

JALPAIGURI: On Thursday morning, a bus collided with a trailer at Fatapukur on National Highway 27, injuring 23 passengers, including the driver. The bus, travelling from Siliguri to Kalchini, crashed into the stationary trailer at a traffic signal. The injured were initially taken to Magradangi and later shifted to Jalpaiguri Medical College for treatment. Traffic OC Bappa Saha, DSP Traffic Arindam Pal Chowdhury, and Rajganj MLA Khageswar Roy visited the spot.

Three shops gutted in Siliguri

Siliguri: A massive fire broke out at Station Feeder Road in the wee hours of Thursday. Three shops were gutted. Three fire engines rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. There were two food shops and one furniture shop. Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire started due to a short circuit. Two gas cylinders also burst.

Police arrest persons with counterfeit currency and brown sugar

Malda: Police arrested Ashim Mandal (51) and Biplab Mandal (25) for possessing counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 1 lakh. During questioning, Ashim admitted to distributing fake notes sourced from various states. In a separate incident, two drug traffickers, Ratan Debnath (53) and Mahesh Sarkar (31) from Tripura, were arrested with Rs 50 lakh worth of brown sugar on National Highway 34.