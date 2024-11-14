News at a Glance

Brown sugar recovered, two arrested

Malda: Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended two suspicious individuals near Mashaldighi under Gazole Police Station. Upon searching them, the officers recovered nearly 500 grams of brown sugar, valued at approximately Rs 25 lakh. The arrested men have been identified as Ratan Debnath (53) and Mahesh Sarkar (31), both residents of Tripura. Authorities believe the drugs were en route from Manipur to Nadia and were possibly intended for trafficking to Bangladesh. The police are investigating further to uncover the full extent of the inter-state drug smuggling network.

Migrant worker’s corpse found hanging

Malda: The body of a migrant worker, Sanatan Mondal, 24 years, was spotted hanging from a mango tree by the locals on Wednesday in Anandanagar village of Muchia under Malda Police Station. Mondal had returned from Goa three months ago and was about to return to Goa. The family though suspecting suicide are in dark the dark as to why he took such a drastic step. The police have initiated a case.