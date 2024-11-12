News at a Glance

Woman civic volunteer dies in road accident

Malda: A 24-year-old woman civic volunteer, Ranu Khatun lost her life in a road accident on Monday. The incident occurred at Birsthali Bypass area when the auto she was travelling in was struck by a Bolero vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The collision caused the auto to overturn into a nearby drain. Several passengers were thrown out of the auto. Ranu was rushed to Chanchal Super Specialty Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Police have seized the Bolero vehicle, but the driver remains at large.

Corpse of migrant worker recovered, murder alleged

Malda: The hanging corpse of a migrant worker, Bijoy Mandal 45, was recovered from a mango tree on Tuesday in Sankartola area of Malda. Nitai Mandal, a villager, had called him on Monday night and the family suspects that he murdered Bijoy. The police have started probe.

One held with illegal gold worth more than Rs 1 crore

Siliguri: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested a man with foreign gold from Paharpur area in Jalpaiguri on Monday. The accused has been identified as Tapas Saha, a resident of Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar. Three gold bars weighing 1.746 kg were recovered from his possession. The market value of the seized gold is more than Rs 1 crore. The gold was brought from Bangladesh. He was sent to judicial custody by a Siliguri Court on Tuesday.