News at a Glance

Woman’s body found inside house

Siliguri: The body of a woman with injury marks on her throat was recovered from a house in Bhanu Nagar area of Siliguri. The deceased has been identified as Pushpa Chhetri, a resident of Gorubathan, who stayed at the house on rent. On Friday, when a woman who was known to the deceased, visited the house, she found her dead inside and immediately informed the Bhaktinagar Police Station. The body was sent for post-mortem to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Local sources stated that Chhetri worked at a shopping mall in Siliguri and was residing in the rented accommodation alone for the past six to seven months.

Raiganj: Chhath devotee drowns

Raiganj: Ranjit Ram (42), a resident of Baraduary village in Raiganj, died after drowning at Kharmujaghat in Kulik River while performing Chhath Puja on Friday morning. He did not know how to swim. When he was trying to cross the river, he suddenly fell and drowned. The divers of the disaster management team retrieved his body from the river.

Two held with illegal firearms

Malda: Acting on a tip-off, the police identified and apprehended two persons near the 18 Mile Toll Plaza on NH-12. The accused, Md. Motiur Rahaman (40) of Munger, Bihar and Md. Saifuddin (32) of Malda, were found carrying three improvised 7mm pistols with empty magazines. They could not produce a license for the weapons. Both men were arrested under the Arms Act and the firearms were seized.