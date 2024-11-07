News at a Glance

Siliguri: 3 held with firearms

Siliguri: The cops of Bagdogra Police Station and the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Siliguri Metropolitan Police jointly arrested three individuals with two 9 mm pistols and 30 rounds of live ammunition from Bagdogra in Siliguri on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Pulak Roy (25), Soumitra Paul (42) and Pritam Sarkar (34), all residents of Balurghat. They arrived in the area on a public bus and the police arrested them when they got off the bus. The arrested individuals will be sent to the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Thursday.

Fire razes two shops

Balurghat: A fire razed two shops in Maharajpur, Gangarampur, on Wednesday afternoon, causing an estimated loss of over Rs 1 lakh. The incident disrupted traffic on National Highway 512 between Balurghat and Gazole. According to initial reports from the Fire department, a short circuit likely sparked the blaze. Two fire engines arrived and managed to control the blaze within an hour. However, valuable mobile phones, stationery items and other merchandise were completely destroyed.

Land dispute: 4 of a family injured in scuffle

Malda: Four of a family, including two women, were injured in a scuffle with neighbours over a land dispute in Ramnagar area on Wednesday.The injured Sharat (35), Gouranga (32), Mamata (30) and Bharati Mondal (55) have been admitted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital. The injured were attacked by neighbours Jyotilal and Sudhir Mondal. Police have launched a search for the accused based on a complaint.

Man served ‘expired meds’ from health centre

Malda: A patient alleged that medicine having crossed the expiry date was given to him at the Moulpur Health Centre in the Old Malda block. Basudeb Ghosh, a resident of the Mangalbari area, was injured by a cow and sought treatment at the local health centre last Monday. Later on inspection, he found that the medicine given to him had expired. When he approached the hospital authorities, they reportedly did not take the matter seriously.

Consequently, Ghosh filed a written complaint with the district magistrate.