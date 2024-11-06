News at a Glance

Attempted border crossing: BSF shoots youth

BALURGHAT: A young man named Bhajan Barman, a labourer from Badamail, Amritakhanda village in Balurghat Block was injured and is now undergoing treatment at Balurghat Super Speciality Hospital after allegedly attempting to cross into Bangladesh. According to reports, he attempted the crossing late on Monday night through the Dangbirol area near the Ghamsi Border Outpost of BSF’s 57th Battalion, under Patiram Police Station. Despite BSF’s warnings, he continued moving towards the border, leading BSF to open fire, injuring his left arm. Both police and BSF are investigating the incident. His family claims he was trying to visit relatives in Bangladesh.

Child dies after tractor runs over him in Raiganj

Raiganj: An eight year old child died after a tractor ran over him on Raiganj-Balurghat State Highway at Dudhanda under Kaliyaganj Police Station on Tuesday morning. Tension spread in the locality after this road mishap. The driver fled from the spot. The vehicle has been seized, police said.