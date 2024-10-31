News at a Glance

Sampriti Flyover: One killed in road accident

Kolkata: A youth was killed and his minor brother was injured in a road accident on Sampriti Flyover on Tuesday night in Maheshtala of South 24-Parganas.

On Tuesday morning, a youth identified as Avijit Haldar (18) and his brother (10) were returning home on a motorcycle after buying firecrackers from

Nungi. While passing through the Maheshtala area on Samprati Flyover, Avijit somehow lost control and a head-on collision took place between the motorcycle and a goods vehicle.

Due to the impact, both Avijit and his brother fell on the road, bleeding profusely. They were rushed to Vidyasagar Hospital in Behala where Avijit was declared brought dead. However, his younger brother was shifted to SSKM Hospital for better treatment. Police have arrested the offending goods vehicle driver and seized the vehicle.

Man injured as car rams behind cab on Maa Flyover

Kolkata: A man suffered minor injury after a car rammed behind a cab on Wednesday on Maa Flyover. According to sources, around 7:15 am, a cab was moving towards Park Circus along the Maa Flyover. At the same time, a car was moving in the same direction behind the cab. While passing through the Biswakarma building area, the car allegedly rammed behind the cab. Both the vehicles were seized and a case was registered. In a separate incident, a pedestrian suffered injury on his left leg after a car hit him while walking along Amherst Street on Tuesday night. The injured person was admitted to the Orthopaedic ward in Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. Police have seized the car and detained the driver.

Bizman shot dead in Murshidabad

Kolkata: A cement dealer was shot dead by a group of miscreants at Suti in Murshidabad on Wednesday. According to sources, on Wednesday, a man identified as Kabirul Sheikh was standing at the shop of Yead Shaikh at Kashimnagarwhen suddenly a few miscreants fired at Kabirul over a personal dispute. However, the bullet missed Kabirul and hit Yead on his chest instead. As soon as Yead fell down, the miscreants fled. He was rushed to the Jangipur Hospital where Yead was declared brought dead.