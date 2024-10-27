News at a Glance

Crude bomb blast rocks Mathabhanga Town; probe underway

Cooch Behar: A bomb blast in Ward 12 of Mathabhanga town sent shockwaves through the community late Saturday night. Authorities reported the recovery of an additional crude bomb from the blast site. Upon receiving information about the incident on Sunday morning, officers from the Mathabhanga Police Station swiftly arrived at the scene and recovered the bomb. The police have initiated a thorough inquiry.

Residents protest in Cooch Behar over poor road conditions

Cooch Behar: Residents of the Gorasthan area in Ward 3 protested on Sunday, burning tires and demanding repairs for long-neglected roads. Locals reported frequent accidents caused by large potholes, expressing frustration over the lack of action despite numerous complaints to their councillor. Maya Saha, ward councillor, assured the community that the road conditions have been reported to the Public Works Department.

Raiganj: Miscreants injure youth with sharp weapons

Raiganj: Mainul Hoque, a youth, was seriously injured after some miscreants hacked him with sharp weapons near his house at Raghabpur under Karandighi Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district late night on Saturday. He is undergoing treatment at Raiganj Medical College & Hospital.