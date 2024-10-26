News at a Glance

Malda: 9-year-old schoolgirl dies from snakebite

Malda: A nine-year-old schoolgirl, Rupali Mondal, died from a snakebite in the Ramnagar area under Manikchak Police Station. The incident occurred on Sunday when Rupali was bitten while going to the bathroom behind her home. She was rushed to Manikchak Rural Hospital and later referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where she succumbed after three days of treatment.

Woman dies after being hit by train in Siliguri

Siliguri: A woman died after being hit by a train near Naxalbari Railway Station on Friday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Amina Khatun, a resident of Bhujiapani in Bagdogra. She was reportedly walking along the tracks despite warnings to avoid the area when the Kamakhya-Rajendranagar Capital Express struck her as it departed. Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Man found hanging in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: A man was found dead by hanging in the Bongi area of Balurghat city. The deceased, Paran Das, aged 65, reportedly worked at a vegetable market. Neighbours found him hanging in a shop at around 2 pm on Friday. Police were informed and they sent the body for post-mortem at Balurghat Hospital. Investigation is underway.

Missing since Oct 16, 14-year-old girl rescued from Delhi

BALURGHAT: A 14-year-old girl went missing on October 16 while going to a nearby shop in a village under Patiram Police Station. Despite extensive searches, her family could not find her and filed a missing report that same day. Police investigations revealed that the girl was in Delhi. With help from local police, Patiram police officers rescued her from a Delhi neighbourhood. No arrests were made but initial police assessments suggest a romantic involvement behind the incident. The girl was returned safely to her family in Patiram on Wednesday night and transferred to Balurghat CWC the following

morning for further care.