News at a Glance

Tourist dies in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: 65-year-old Ashok Sadhukha, a tourist from Kolkata passed away at Lamahatta when he was on a sightseeing trip. He along with his two daughters, son-in-law, brother, sister-in-law and nephew had arrived at

Darjeeling on October 20 and was scheduled to return on Wednesday. “On a local sight seeing trip on Tuesday, the 65 year old suddenly fell senseless while coming down from Lamahatta park. We rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead,” stated his son-in-law, who hails from Howrah. “We have provided all necessary help. Along with the GTA the district administration has arranged for the body to be transported from Darjeeling to Kolkata after the post mortem,” stated Rajesh Chauhan, Deputy Chairman, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration.

Child drowns during immersion

Raiganj: Shibajit Singha, a seven-year-old child died after drowning in a pond at Barodangi under Karandighi Police Station area of North Dinajpur district during immersion of a Lakshmi idol on Tuesday afternoon. His body was recovered from the pond in the evening on the same day and sent for post mortem.