News at a Glance

Death of 3 students due to drowning: Ex-gratia handed over to kins

Malda: Sabina Yeasmin, minister and MLA Abdur Rahim Boxi accompanied by the District Magistrate visited the bereaved families of three students who had drowned while bathing in the Mahananda River in Magura, Shreepur-1 GP on Sunday to express condolences and pledged support. They provided ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to each of the families as well as relief materials as per the Chief Minister’s directives.

Migrant worker dies in Dubai

Malda: A 49-year-old migrant labourer, Tajmul Hossain, from Rahmatpur village under Harishchandrapur Police Station in Malda, died of a heart attack while working in Dubai. Hossain had moved to Dubai three years ago. Co-workers found that he had collapsed outside his quarters and rushed him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Siliguri: Youth held with foreign gold worth Rs 1.7 crore

Siliguri: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a youth with 19 gold biscuits, which he had hidden inside his trouser. The DRI caught him at Husludanga Toll Plaza on National Highway 27 on Monday night. The accused has been identified as Gourav Saha (19), a resident of Dhubri, Assam. Around 2.215 kg of gold was recovered from his possession. The market value of the seized gold is over Rs 1 crore.