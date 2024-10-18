News at a Glance

Leopard carcass discovered in Beach Tea Garden

ALIPURDUAR: The carcass of a full-grown leopard was recovered in Section 3 of the Out Division of Beach Tea Garden in Kalchini, Alipurduar. Local residents reported that the leopard had taken shelter in a drain within the tea garden since Thursday afternoon. Upon receiving information about the carcass, forest personnel from the Dalsingpada beat of the Neelpara Range promptly arrived at the scene. Following their investigation, the leopard’s carcass was transported for a post-mortem examination.

Woman found dead in pond

BALURGHAT: A young woman, missing since Wednesday night, was found dead on Friday in a pond in the Bhatpara Chakghatak area, under the Bhatpara Gram Panchayat of Balurghat Block. The deceased, identified as 22-year-old Tuli Barman from Shibrampur. Police from Balurghat Station sent the body for post-mortem at Balurghat District Hospital. An investigation is underway.