News at a Glance

Jalpaiguri: 2 unidentified bodies recovered

Jalpaiguri: In two separate incidents on Monday, authorities recovered two unidentified bodies from rivers in Nagrakata and Meteli. Residents spotted a teenage girl’s body floating in the Sukhani River in Nagrakata and alerted the police. Meanwhile, the body of a man was found under Murti Bridge.

Man held with fake currency

MALDA: The West Bengal Special Task Force arrested 55-year-old Ram Naresh Singh, alias Takla, on Monday in Jalalpur. Authorities seized 390 suspected Fake Indian Currency Notes valued at `1,95,000, along with `5,000 in genuine currency.