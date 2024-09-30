News at a Glance

Mutilated body of newborn found on Mahananda River bank

SILIGURI: The mutilated body of a newborn child was found on the Mahananda riverbank in the East Dhantala area of Fulbari on Sunday morning by locals who saw stray dogs dragging out the body. Alarmed by the sight, residents quickly intervened and informed the police. Police from New Jalpaiguri Police Station rushed to the spot and sent the body to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Two arrested in Siliguri for beating dog to death

SILIGURI: Two men were arrested on the allegations of brutally beating a dog to death. The incident occurred in Upper Bhanu Nagar area of Siliguri. The accused have been identified as Subhash Mandal and Subhash Das, both residents of Siliguri. According to sources, on Saturday evening, when a child was playing in a ground in the area, the dog suddenly attacked the child. The child was rushed to Siliguri District Hospital. Later, the two allegedly beat the stray dog to death. At night, an animal lover lodged a written complaint at Bhaktinagar Police Station, based on which the police arrested them. They were produced before the Jalpaiguri Court on Sunday.

Elephant calf found dead near Koli River in Dalgaon

ALIPURDUAR: Forest workers from the Dalgaon Range recovered the body of an elephant calf near the Koli River in the Dalmoni division of Dalgaon Tea Garden, located in Falakata block, on Sunday morning. According to the Forest department, the calf’s age was estimated to be about a week old. The cause of death remains unknown at this time. Officials have stated that the exact cause will be determined following a post-mortem examination.

Bomb found outside Tufanganj Panchayat member’s home

COOCH BEHAR: On Sunday, a crude bomb was found in front of the residence of a Trinamool Congress Panchayat member in the Chhalpak area of Tufanganj, within Andaran Fulbari-II Gram Panchayat. Tufanganj police recovered the explosive device. Panchayat member Mina Dey stated: “When stepped outside, I was shocked to see a bomb in front of my house. She alleges that such incidents are intended to create unrest by BJP members.