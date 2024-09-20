News at a Glance

Tea factory worker dies in road mishap in Islampur

RAIGANJ: On Thursday morning, Md Ahesan (65), a worker of a tea factory, died after a speeding car hit his bicycle from behind on National Highway 31, near Ramganj, under Islampur Police Station, North Dinajpur. Police seized the car but the driver fled, said a police officer of Islampur Police Station.

Dinhata Police arrests individual with firearm

COOCH BEHAR: In a recent operation, Dinhata police conducted a raid at a residence in the Petla Baul Kutthi area. During the raid, authorities apprehended one Sanjeev Barman, who was found in possession of a firearm. Following the arrest, Barman was brought before the Dinhata court, where the judge remanded him to five days of police custody.