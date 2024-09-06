News at a Glance

Man stabbed to death while trying to mediate a family dispute

MALDA: Sanat Kumar Pal (37) was stabbed to death while attempting to mediate a family dispute in Gabgachi, English Bazar. The incident occurred on Wednesday night when one Shyam Ghosh, involved in an altercation with his wife, reportedly attacked neighbors with a knife. Sanat along with a teenager, Deb Ghosh, were severely injured. Despite swift medical intervention at Malda Medical College and Hospital, Sanat was declared dead on arrival. Deb remains in critical condition. The police have arrested Shyam Ghosh, and investigations are on.

Cooch Behar: 3 arrested over alleged attack on protesters

COOCH BEHAR: Miscreants have been accused of attacking protesters who were protesting against the RG Kar incident on Wednesday night in Mathabhanga, Cooch Behar. The police have arrested three people including Asif Akhtar, Shubhajit Bhowmik and Vivek Saha. Cooch Behar Additional SP Sandip Garai reported that on Wednesday evening, the Bharatiya Gana Natya Sangh and Bharatiya Shilpi Sangh held a protest meeting. Afterwards, a scuffle erupted between locals and Pradutt Saha over protest murals.