News at a Glance

Decomposed body of minor recovered, uncle held

Siliguri: The decomposed body of a 17-year-old missing minor girl was recovered from a tea garden under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. Police of Ghoshpukur Out Post have arrested her 40-year-old uncle in connection with the case. Praveen Prakash, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling, said: “Her uncle admitted that he had killed her but the reason is still unknown. Investigation is ongoing.” Her uncle confessed to the police that he had killed her by choking her with a rope. The girl, who was a student of class IX, had been missing since August 18. On Tuesday night, her decomposed body was found from an irrigation drain of the garden covered with sand. The mother of the deceased identified her body by the pants she was wearing. The family members alleged that she was raped and murdered.

Malda: Two arrested with 25 stolen mobile phones

Malda: Acting on a tip off, the police arrested Mohammad Soyel Hoque (24 years) and Mohammad Ajijur Rahaman (25 years) at Zero Point, Farakka-Kaliachak route, for transporting stolen mobile phones on Tuesday night. The police also seized 25 stolen Android phones concealed in a backpack. The suspects were produced in the court on Wednesday.