News at a Glance

Tribal college student ‘molested’ by Balurghat Municipality employee

Balurghat: A tribal college student was allegedly molested by a temporary employee of the Balurghat Municipality. The accused, identified as Bappa Das (22), is reported to have assaulted the student in broad daylight in Ward 11 of Balurghat town on Tuesday. The incident has sparked significant outrage within the local community. The college student promptly reported the assault to the Balurghat police, filing a written complaint against the accused. In response to the complaint, the police arrested Bappa Das. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case.

Leopard carcass found at Vijaya Nagar Tea Estate

Siliguri: The body of a leopard was found in a drain at Vijaya Nagar Tea Estate in Hatighisa, Naxalbari early Tuesday morning. The body was discovered in Section 1 of the tea estate by workers. The news spread quickly, attracting a crowd of concerned locals to the scene. Foresters arrived at the spot and sent the body for post mortem.