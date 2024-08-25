News at a Glance

Man drowns in Sreemoti River while swimming

Raiganj: Krishna Chauhan (45 years) drowned while swimming in Sreemoti River at Shanti Colony in Kaliyaganj, North Dinajpur on Sunday noon. He was a resident of Milanpara in Kaliyaganj. His body is yet to be recovered. Police, fire brigade and divers are conducting search operations.

Youth held with ATM cards

Siliguri: A 25-year-old was arrested with 47 ATM cards from Chayanpara area of Ward 47, Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Bablu Das, a resident of Ward 38. Locals caught him with the ATM cards while he was roaming around the area on Saturday night. He was later handed over to the police of Ashighar Outpost and produced in Jalpaiguri Court on Sunday. An investigation has been initiated.