News at a Glance

Housewife run over by truck dies

Raiganj: A housewife Kohinur Bibi (30 years), was run over by a truck on National Highway 34 at Rupahar in North Dinajpur on Thursday evening. She was riding a scooter. Her scooter skid on the road and she fell down when the truck ran over her. She was a resident of Keotal in Itahar, police said.

Man arrested for extortion attempt at Rajganj Toll Gate

JALPAIGURI: On Thursday night, Rahul Ali, a resident of Balur Bari in Rajganj block was arrested for attempting to extort money at the toll gate in Fatapukur. Ali, an employee at the Rajganj Toll Plaza, allegedly targeted a truck carrying pigs. The Rajganj Police arrested him from the spot. Jalpaiguri District Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganapat confirmed the arrest and stated that the investigation is ongoing.

Youth arrested with cannabis

Siliguri: A youth was arrested from the Bagdogra airport with 4 kg of cannabis. The smuggling attempt was foiled by the CISF personnels during a routine security check. The accused has been identified as Biswajit Roy (23 years), a resident of Cooch Behar. He had planned to carry the drugs in his backpack on a flight to Bangalore. He was produced at Siliguri Court on Friday.