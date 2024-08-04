News at a Glance

Elephants damage three houses

Siliguri: Two wild elephants damaged three houses in Panitanki area of Kharibari on Saturday night while searching for food. One of the elephants broke through the boundary wall of Bijoy Tamang’s house. The homes of Mithun Singh and Ranjit Singh were damaged as the elephants pushed through the walls and consumed rice and wheat flour. Later, they returned to the forest.

Cops seize 451 grams of brown sugar, 4 held

Malda : Acting on a tip off, the police arrested 4 persons and seized 451 grams of brown sugar from their possession in Chatra village under Kaliachak police station on Saturday. The retail price of the contraband is almost Rs 45 lakhs. The arrested are Nasimul Shaikh (23), Mohammad Samiul Shaikh (40) , Samaun Shaikh (38) and Mohammad Sajahan Shaikh (42) of Haruchak.

Gold smuggling foiled by BSF in Hili

BALURGHAT: On Saturday afternoon BSF arrested one Sujan Mondal, a resident of Haripukur, was detained at the Haripukur border post, leading to the recovery of two gold biscuits weighing 233.23 grams, valued at Rs 16,49,572. The youth was handed over to the customs department.

Complaint lodged against one in a suicide case

Malda: The younger sister of Baisakhi Sarkar (35 years)- a singer, who had committed suicide in English Bazar on August 1 has filed a complaint with the police blaming one Mohammad Asadul Biswas of Samserganj in Murshidabad. The accused is said to be a brother of a reputed political leader of the area. The complainant, Kasturi Sarkar, also alleged that Biswas tried to tamper with the evidence regarding the allegations against him. The police have started an investigation.