News at a Glance

Main Accused in Ramakrishna Mission Attack Granted Bail

JALPAIGURI: Shyamal Vaidya and Pradeep Roy, the primary suspects in the vandalism and attempts at land grabbing at Ramakrishna Mission’s “Sewak Bhawan” located at Sevoke Road, Siliguri, have been granted bail. Arjun Chowdhury, their lawyer, confirmed on Tuesday that the division bench of Justice Sabhyasachi Bhattacharya and Justice Prasenjit Biswas of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court approved the bail applications for the two accused. Previously, bail had already been granted to ten other individuals involved in the case.

Parents Protest Against Teacher at Bhetaguri Primary School

COOCH BEHAR: On Tuesday, parents at Bhetaguri Fourth Parikalp Primary School in Dinhata gheraoed a teacher, accusing him of arriving late to school. The protest led to the suspension of classes. Subhash Roy, the head teacher of the school, refuted the allegations, stating, “The claims made by the parents are incorrect. We arrive at the school before 11 am”