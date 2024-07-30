News at a Glance

Man found dead hanging in toilet

Siliguri : A man was found dead hanging inside the toilet of his house in South Bharat Nagar area, in ward number 24 in Siliguri. The deceased has been identified as Sadhan Das (33 years) who had been working in a private company. Family sources said he had a relationship with a married woman, which could be the cause of the suicide.

Illegal cough syrup worth Rs 50L seized

ALIPURDUAR: Based on source information Birpara police seized 15,469 bottles of illegal cough syrup on Sunday night from a cargo truck on the Asian Highway near Birpara. The cough syrup was found in thirteen drums inside the truck. The driver, Insan Sheikh, was arrested and has been presented before the Alipurduar court. The estimated market value of the seized cough syrup is Rs. 50 lakh, according to OC Nayan Das of Birpara police station.

Mekhliganj police arrests B’desh woman

COOCH BEHAR: On Sunday, Mekhliganj police arrested a 23-year-old Bangladeshi woman and an Indian man from Changrabandha. District Police Superintendent Dyutiman Bhattacharya stated, “Acting on a tip-off, we raided Hamidul Mohammed’s residence, leading to the arrest of the suspects. The Bangladeshi woman, Sumi Biswas, was found with both a Bangladeshi ID and an Indian Aadhaar card. The Indian man, Prashant Halder alias Raja, is connected to human trafficking. We also seized 1,250 goggles from the suspects. An investigation is ongoing.”

Malbazar police seize 15 CFT of Sal Wood, driver arrested

JALPAIGURI: On Sunday night, Malbazar police conducted a raid at Raja Tea Garden area in the Malbazar block and seized 15 cubic feet (CFT) of Sal wood. During the operation, police noticed a car and detained it on suspicion. Several individuals fled the scene upon seeing the police, but the driver, Noor Islam, was arrested.