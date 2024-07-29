News at a Glance

Man arrested for Killing Father

COOCH BEHAR: A man was killed by his son in Dinhata’s Dakurhat area. Police have arrested the son in connection with the crime. According to police sources, Sahidul Haque, a resident of Dakurhat in Gobrachora Nayarhat village panchayat, fatally beat his father, Aminul Haque (51 years) on Saturday night. Aminul Haque succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Police from the Nayarhat outpost arrived promptly after receiving the information and recovered the body. Sahidul was later arrested.

Man Killed by Dumper in Banarhat

JALPAIGURI: One Subhash Roy, 47 years old, was struck by a dumper truck on the Telipara to Angravasa road in Sakwa Jhora-1 gram panchayat in Banarhat on Saturday night. Local residents, protesting frequently speeding dumpers, blocked the road along with Roy’s corpse. They complained that despite multiple complaints, no action has been taken. Dhupguri Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gyaltsan Lepcha assured residents that their concerns would be addressed.

Leopard Captured in Tea Garden

ALIPURDUAR: A leopard that had been roaming in the Atiabari tea garden in the Kalchini block of Alipurduar district was successfully captured on Sunday morning. The forest department had set up a cage in Section 9 of the plantation. The big cat eventually fell into the trap. Forest staff from the Nimati Range arrived and rescued the leopard.