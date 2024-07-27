News at a Glance

Kargil Victory Day celebrated at Changrabandha border

COOCH BEHAR: Kargil Victory Day was celebrated on Friday at the Changrabandha border in Cooch Behar district, organised by the 98th Battalion and 151st Battalion of the BSF. The event took place at the Changrabandha Immigration Check Post area, where local children participated in various programmes. The BSF also paid tribute to the martyrs on this occasion.

Gangarampur: Tin roof blown away in explosion

BALURGHAT: A sudden explosion shook the Laxmi Mandir committee office adjacent to National Highway 512 in Thangapara, South Dinajpur, on Friday. The blast sent the tin roof of the building flying and caused panic among local residents. The explosion, which damaged office furniture, prompted an immediate response from the police and firefighting teams. Four individuals have been detained for questioning

as police have started an investigation. “We are awaiting the report from the bomb squad,” stated Dipanjan Bhattacharya, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Gangarampur.