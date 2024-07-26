News at a Glance

Jumbo kills man, injures wife

JALPAIGURI: One person died after being attacked by an elephant in the Murti Forest village area of North Dhupjhora in the Meteli Block of Dooars on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Bablu Oraon (59). His wife, Lachho Oraon (44), was also injured in the attack. The incident happened at night when the couple was asleep in their house. The elephant damaged the house and trampled on the couple. They were rushed to Mangalbari Hospital where Bablu was declared dead.

Fire breaks out at shop

Siliguri: Fire broke out at a shop located on New Cinema Road in Mahabirsthan, Siliguri on Thursday afternoon. A fire engine arrived at the spot and doused the blaze. The fire had started from the air conditioner of the store. No casualties were reported.

CID defuses 3 bombs

Malda: The CID bomb squad of Malda defused 3 socket crude bombs recovered from the possession of the 4 robbers arrested after they looted a bank on Wednesday. The arrested were produced in the court on Thursday and have been remanded to 10 day’s police custody. The police are searching for the other miscreants involved in the robbery.