News at a Glance

Leopard captured at Tea Garden

ALIPURDUAR: A leopard roaming the Dalsingpara Tea Garden in the Kalchini block of Alipurduar district was successfully captured on Wednesday. This is the third leopard captured from the same section of the garden this year. The Forest department had set up a cage in Section 6 of the plantation a few days ago in response to frequent leopard sightings in the area. Forest workers from the Nilpara range of the Jaldapara Forest Division were called to the scene and safely rescued the leopard.

Malda: Rs 70 lakh worth of brown sugar recovered, 3 held

Malda: Acting on a tip off, the police intercepted a night bus going towards Siliguri, at Rathbari More under English Bazar Police Station and recovered around total 732 grams of brown sugar from 3 persons namely Sabina Khatun (32), Samima Bibi (30) and Jiaullah Haque (40) of Bamangram Dahapara, PS Kaliachak, Malda. Samima and Jiaullah are husband and wife. The contraband was being smuggled to Bihar using women as carriers. The cost of the seized drugs is approximately Rs 70 lakh.

youth rescues 12-foot python

JALPAIGURI: A 12-foot-long python was rescued in the Mahabari area of the Metelli block on Wednesday by a local youth and handed over to the Forest department. The python was first spotted in a field by Amit Roy, a local youth, who took immediate action to capture the python.