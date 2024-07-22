News at a Glance

Pattawala dies in elephant attack

Alipurduar: Parveen Kaswan, DFO Jaldapara informed that on Monday evening, Suresh Tigga, Pattawala lost his life in an elephant attack. “The 35-year-old was in the CC Line beat jungle of Kodalbasti Range when the incident occurred. His family has been informed and the body sent for post mortem,” stated Kaswan.

Leopard dies in road accident

Siliguri: A full-grown leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on National Highway 31, near Bhuttabari in Bagdogra on Sunday night. According to reports, the 5-year-old male leopard was crossing the road from one tea garden to another when it was hit by a vehicle. Sonam Bhutiya, Range Officer of Bagdogra Range, mentioned that the leopard died due to the collision.

Locals block road, demand ban on movement of earth-laden tractors

Raiganj: In protest against the movement of earth-laden tractors running at high speed through the villages, locals blocked the road at Taherpur More on Raiganj-Kunor Road in Raiganj on Monday. The residents claimed that everyday, more than 40 to 50 tractors ply through the village at high speed, damaging the road and causing accidents.