News at a Glance

Siliguri: Two bodies recovered

Siliguri: Two bodies were recovered from two different areas near Siliguri on the same day. The hanging body of a youth named Vipul Singha (26) was recovered from Dadhigach area of Bidhannagar in the Phansidewa Block. According to reports, Vipul went to sleep in his room after having dinner with his family on Thursday. On Friday morning, when he did not respond after calling several times, his family broke open the door and found him hanging. Meanwhile, an unidentified body of a youth was recovered from the Jorapani River in Kanchanbari area of Fulbari in the same morning. Local sources reported that some people spotted the body in the river and promptly informed NJP Police. Both the bodies were sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police seize 105 kg of cannabis

Cooch Behar: The police recovered a large quantity of cannabis following a tip-off from a confidential source. According to police sources, Sitalkuchi Police Station officers conducted a raid on a man’s residence in the East Bhog Dabri area of Bhaver Thana village Panchayat on Thursday night, seizing 105 kg of cannabis. Sandeep Garai, Additional District Superintendent of Police for Mathabhanga, said at a Press conference on Friday: “Acting on information from confidential sources, Sitalkuchi police recovered 105 kg of cannabis, packed in 10 bundles, from the house of Krishna Mandal in the East Bhog Dabri area of Bhaver Thana village Panchayat. The origins of the cannabis and how it ended up at this residence are still unclear.”