News at a Glance

Elephant raids ration shop in Dooars

JALPAIGURI: Residents of Mahabari Forest village area in Matiali Block of Dooars were in panic after an elephant broke into a ration shop on Tuesday night. The elephant had arrived from the nearby Panjhora Forest. After about an hour, the elephant returned to the forest. Daymanti Sharma, owner of the ration shop, reported that the elephant ate 50 kg of rice and 45 kg of flour.

Raiganj: 3 injured in road mishap

Raiganj: Three persons were injured when a coal-laden truck overturned on National Highway 34 at Bhairabpur under Raiganj Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Wednesday morning. The injured are undergoing treatment in Raiganj Medical College & Hospital.