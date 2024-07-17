News at a Glance

Siliguri: Three miscreants held for attempting robbery

SILIGURI: The cops of Pradhan Nagar Police Station arrested three miscreants when they tried to withdraw money from an ATM. According to police sources, on Monday night, the gang had planned to rob several ATMs in the Salbari area. Acting on tip off, the police conducted a raid and apprehended the accused red-handed. The police recovered one pistol, live ammunition and several sharp weapons from them. They were produced at Siliguri Court on Tuesday.

Malda: Cops seize Rs 30L worth of brown sugar, arrest suspect

MALDA: Acting on a tip off, Crime Monitoring Group, Malda in a joint operation with Gazole Police Station arrested Mohammad Sahajan Shaikh (32) of Bibigram village from Rangavita area beside NH-12 and recovered 322 gms of brown sugar from his possession. The seized contraband is worth almost Rs 30 lakh.

Man kills wife with bamboo stick

MALDA: On Monday night, a man allegedly killed his wife with a bamboo stick in the Dhantala-Chakla area. The locals apprehended the accused, Bablu Pahari (22) and secured him to an electric pole until the police arrived and arrested him. The victim, identified as Sima Pahari (19), was married to Bablu for nearly a year and a half. According to police sources, the couple frequently quarreled, especially when intoxicated, as reported by locals.