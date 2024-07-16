News at a Glance

TMC supporters ‘heckled by BJP’

Malda: Shikha Mandal, TMC worker of Bhagalpur village in Malda, lodged a complaint against Ashika Sarkar and Sonika Sarkar along with other BJP supporters of heckling and assaulting her and her family members. SabinaYeasmin, minister of state for Irrigation, visited the house of the victim and warned the BJP workers not to spread violence.

Man held with firearm

COOCH BEHAR: Dinhata Police arrested a person with a firearm. Jahangir Alam (25) was apprehended in Jari Dharla area of Dinhata on Sunday. An improvised firearm and cartridges were recovered.

BSF arrests 3 Bangladeshis

Raiganj: Three Bangladeshi nationals were held by BSF when they were trying to enter into Bangladesh through Kaderganj Border Out Post. BSF jawans handed over the trio to the police. Sanjay Ghosh, IC Karandighi Police Station, said: “They had entered India without passports more than a month ago and were working as labourers in Punjab.”