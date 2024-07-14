News at a Glance

Man killed by wild elephant

ALIPURDUAR: A person was killed in an attack by a wild elephant in the East Madarihat Kharia Basti area. Manik Debnath, a resident of Kharia Basti, was returning home from work on Saturday night when he was attacked by the elephant. He died on the spot. On Sunday, the Madarihat Police Station recovered his body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Ankita Adhikari appointed TMC’s Cooch Behar district secretary

COOCH BEHAR: Ankita Adhikari has been appointed as the new district secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Cooch Behar. Abhijit De Bhowmik, district president of Trinamool Congress Cooch Behar, presented the appointment letter to Adhikari at the party office in Cooch Behar district. Ankita Adhikari, daughter of former minister and Mekhliganj MLA Paresh Chandra Adhikari, expressed gratitude for the support and pledged to fulfill her responsibilities effectively.

Siliguri: Nine arrested for attempting robbery

Siliguri: A total of nine people were arrested on allegations of attempting robbery in two different areas of Siliguri. The New Jalpaiguri Police arrested five men from the South Colony area. Sharp weapons were recovered from their possession. Bhaktinagar Police arrested four men from Salugara area. All the accused were produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Sunday.