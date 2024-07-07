News at a Glance

Raiganj: 2 drown in pond

Raiganj: Raj Mandal, a 10-year-old child drowned in a pond. When a motorised van driver Subhankar Das (35) tried to save the child, he too drowned. The incident happened at Dohapara in North Dinajpur district on Saturday. Malay Biswas, a local resident, said: “Raj Mandal and another boy were bathing in the pond. Suddenly they fell into deep water. Subhankar Das, the motorised van driver saw this and jumped into the pond and saved one of them. While trying to rescue Raj Mandal, he drowned as he did not know how to swim.” Locals immediately rescued them and sent them to Islampur Sub Divisional Hospital where they were pronounced dead. An investigation started on the incident, said a police officer.

Siliguri: One held with illicit liquor

Siliguri: Police of Pradhan Nagar Police Station arrested a man with 2,040 bottles of illicit liquor, 80 liters of raw spirit, branded company logos and empty bottles worth Rs 7 lakh from a rented house in Milan More area on Saturday night. The accused has been identified as Dilip Mandal (39 years), a resident of Hakimpara, Siliguri. According to police sources, illicit liquor was being manufactured, bottled and packaged with the logos of well-known companies at the rented house. Chemicals were being used to produce the liquor. The illegal business had been running for a long time within Siliguri and was specifically targeting markets in Bihar, Punjab and Siliguri. The arrested was produced at Siliguri court on Sunday.