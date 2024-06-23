News at a Glance
Body of migrant labourer recovered
Raiganj: The body of Mohammad Anwar (27), a migrant labourer was recovered from a jute field at Bharatguchh on Sunday morning. His wife has been detained for interrogation, police said.
About 12-ft Burmese Python rescued
JALPAIGURI: A Burmese python measuring about 12-feet-long was recovered from the Kisan Mandi area of Shahid Garh Para in Maynaguri on Sunday. A local businessman spotted the python in a drain at Kisan Mandi around noon. Upon receiving the news, Nandu Roy, an activist, mobilised his team. They rescued the python and handed it over to the Forest department.
