News at a Glance

Playwright Manmatha Roy Birth anniversary observed

BALURGHAT: Balurghat Municipality celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Manmatha Roy on Sunday. Municipal Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra paid tribute to the renowned Balurghat playwright at the Manmatha Roy Natyamancha, laying flowers and garlands. Manmatha Roy, a prominent figure from Balurghat, is considered the father of one-act play.

Man stabbed to death, one held

Siliguri: One Kalipada Roy was stabbed to death near the gate of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) area in Siliguri. He was a resident of Dabgrami. Late on Friday night, Kalipada had an altercation with a group of people who were gambling in the area. They allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons. When Kalipada was rushed to a private nursing home, the doctor declared him brought dead. The police arrested a man in connection with the case and produced him in court on Sunday.

Youth arrested for duping people

Siliguri: The cops of Bhaktinagar police Station arrested a youth on the charge of duping money from people. He used to pose as an employee of the Water Supply department of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) and claimed that he would provide water connection for homes. The arrested has been identified as Nitesh Mandal (24), a resident of Rathkhola area of Siliguri. The accused was produced at Jalpaiguri court on Sunday.