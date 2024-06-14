News at a Glance

BSF jawan dies in lightning strike

COOCH BEHAR: A BSF personnel died in a lightning strike. On Friday morning, the body was recovered and sent to the Mathabhanga morgue by BSF and Kuchlibari Police Station. According to BSF sources, the deceased BSF jawan was Head Constable BP Sharma, a resident of Arwal, Bihar. He was stationed at the 06 Battalion of Bhim Chowki.

Cooch Behar: Bangladeshi woman caught smuggling gold

COOCH BEHAR: A Bangladeshi woman was caught smuggling gold hidden in her innerwear at the Changrabandha immigration check post in Cooch Behar district on Thursday night. The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 48 grams of gold biscuits from her. The BSF handed her over to the Customs department. It is reported that the arrested woman hails from Nakla Sherpur village in Bangladesh.

Woman dies in elephant attack

Siliguri: A woman died when she entered the forest near Bengal Safari park to find her cattle on Friday. The deceased was identified as Shefali Sharma (65), a resident of Bedgara in Salugara.

Two held with gold

Siliguri: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two people with illegal foreign gold weighing more than 4 kg. The arrested have been identified as Suraj Shivaji Pawar (19) and Bhim Subhash Bibhuti (43). They were sent to jail custody for 14 days.