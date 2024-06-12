News at a Glance

NBSTC driver dies in head-on collision with van

Malda: The driver of a state transport bus died when the bus he was driving had a head-on collision with a pick-up van on Tuesday on NH 34 near Alampur under Gazole Police Station. Both the drivers were injured and taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital but Palash Laha, aged 50 years, of Balurghat in South Dinajpur succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the pick-up van is under treatment with grievous injuries.

Smuggling: Two held with as many as 40 buffaloes

Siliguri: Two persons were arrested with 40 buffaloes before they could be smuggled to Assam from Bihar. On Monday night, SSB jawans seized a truck and recovered the buffaloes from there at Fulbari toll gate. The driver and co-driver were arrested by the New Jalpaiguri Police. The accused have been identified as Md Kal Akhtar, resident of Uttar Pradesh and Yasind Akand, resident of Assam. Both of them were produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Tuesday.