News at a Glance

Teenager drowns in Nagrakata Reservoir

JALPAIGURI: A minor drowned in a reservoir at the Laljhamela Basti area of Nagrakata block while bathing. The deceased, identified as Kishore Oraon (15) from Oodlabari Tea Garden, was visiting the area when the incident occurred on Friday afternoon. Upon receiving the information, the Nagrakata Police Stn promptly responded and went to the spot. After several hours of searching, the body was recovered.

Siliguri: Youth found hanging

Siliguri: One Keya Dutta (26 years) was found hanging in her room. She was a lawyer and had been practicing at Siliguri Court. She had been staying with her mother in an apartment at Sanghati More, Siliguri. On Friday, her mother spotted her lifeless body. Police have started a probe.