News at a Glance

Motorcycle accident claims young man’s life, leaves two injured

JALPAIGURI: A young man died in a motorcycle accident on his way home from the market. Two others were injured. The accident occurred on Monday morning at Purba Mallik Para, Raisaheb More area of Dhupaguri Block. The deceased, identified as Debabrata Roy (20), resided in the Purba Mallikpara area. Jyotibrata Roy, one of the injured individuals, is currently undergoing treatment at Jalpaiguri Government Medical College Hospital, while the other injured person, Saurav Roy, was discharged after receiving primary treatment.

One held with about 35 kg cannabis in Siliguri

Siliguri: Pradhan Nagar police arrested a man with 35 kg of cannabis from Hill Cart Road near Mahananda bridge on Sunday night. The packets of cannabis were hidden inside the bonnet and the seats of a four-wheeler vehicle which was also seized by the police. The accused has been identified as Ranjan Dey, a resident of Balurghat, who was driving the vehicle. According to police sources, the cannabis was being transported from Cooch Behar to Siliguri Junction. On Monday, the accused was produced at Siliguri Court.