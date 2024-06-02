News at a Glance

Malda: Housewife ‘murdered by in-laws’, husband arrested

Malda: The parents of one Puja Ghosh Mandal, aged 20 years, have alleged that she has been murdered by her in-laws. She was a housewife residing in the Haripur village of Malda. The parents of the deceased were informed about her death stating that she had hung herself. Police had not found her hanging nor did they find any sign on her neck, instead there were marks of torture on her legs, claimed the parents of the deceased, alleging murder. The husband of the deceased woman, Bapan Mandal aged 25 years has been arrested. He is known to be an alcoholic and is also suspected of having an illicit affair. The police sent the body for post-mortem and started an investigation.

Raiganj: Four necklaces stolen from women at temple

Raiganj: Four gold necklaces were stolen from four women from the queue from the Loknath Bhagabat Math at Kashibati in North Dinajpur on Sunday morning. Police have collected the CCTV footage of the temple and launched an investigation.